Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he doesn't think Phillips (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Ravens, calling the defensive tackle week-to-week, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips suffered the injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Titans and remained sidelined for Week 3. It appears like the issue will cause him to miss at least one more contest and potentially even a few more after that. Ed Oliver (ankle) is also dealing with an injury, so Brandin Bryant and Tim Settle have garnered increased roles next to DaQuan Jones along the interior of the Bills' defensive line to start the campaign.