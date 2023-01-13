Phillips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Dolphins.
Phillips didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a lingering shoulder injury, which has sidelined him since Week 16. Nonetheless, the veteran pass rusher will still have a chance to suit Sunday against the team that drafted him in 2015. Across 12 regular-season appearances with Buffalo, Phillips totaled 20 tackles, two pass defenses and 1.5 sacks while playing a rotational role along the Bills' defensive line.