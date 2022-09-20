Phillips has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans due to a hamstring injury.

Phillips, along with Micah Hyde (neck) and Matt Milano (stinger), won't return to the Bills' blowout win over the Titans. The severity of the defenders' injuries remains unclear, but it's always a possibility Buffalo is simply being cautious as they cruise to victory. Regardless, the Bills will have one less day to prepare for Week 3, so if any of the aforementioned players misses a practice, they'll have an uphill battle to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.