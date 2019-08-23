Bills' Jordan Phillips: Passed by first-rounder
Phillips is no longer receiving starting reps at defensive tackle, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
This was never going to be the long-term plan, but the Bills have a history of making people earn their position and that's just what they did with highly touted first-rounder Ed Oliver, who's now at the top of the depth chart with the veteran Phillips as his backup. Phillips will play a valuable sub role for the Bills, but he's nowhere near the IDP radar.
