Phillips is no longer receiving starting reps at defensive tackle, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

This was never going to be the long-term plan, but the Bills have a history of making people earn their position and that's just what they did with highly touted first-rounder Ed Oliver, who's now at the top of the depth chart with the veteran Phillips as his backup. Phillips will play a valuable sub role for the Bills, but he's nowhere near the IDP radar.

