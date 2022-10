Phillips (hamstring) is questionable to play in the Bills' Week 5 contest versus the Steelers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips was a limited participant at each of the team's practices this week, opening the door for him to return to the field for the first time since Week 2 as he's been nursing a hamstring injury. With Ed Oliver (hamstring) also a little worse for wear, the Bills are currently thin on the interior defensive line.