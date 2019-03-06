Bills' Jordan Phillips: Re-ups with Buffalo
Phillips re-signed on a one-year deal Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Phillips was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, but didn't fit into the team's plans any longer and the Bills scooped him up off waivers in October. Phillips was mostly a rotational player for Buffalo -- he logged 19 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 12 games for the Bills -- but the team likes his intensity and rah-rah nature, and seems willing to let him compete with Harrison Phillips for the available snaps stemming from long-time starter Kyle Williams' retirement.
