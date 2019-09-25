Phillips notched three tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

Through three weeks, Phillips' role on Buffalo's defense has him playing between 25-30 snaps per game, primarily as a pass rusher in throwing situations. His three tackles versus the Bengals were a season-high, albeit in a small sample size. He and the Bills defense will have their hands full in Week 4 when the Patriots come to town.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories