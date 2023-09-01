Phillips has recovered from a shoulder injury, Joe Buscaglia of the Athletic reports.
Phillips missed the team's first two preseason games as he was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but is now healthy once again and played nine snaps during the preseason finale. The 30-year-old should provide solid depth on the interior of the defensive line behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
