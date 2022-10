Phillips (hamstring) returned during the second half of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Phillips exited with a hamstring injury during the first half of this Week 5 contest, though he appears to be doing fine after working his way back onto the field. The 30-year-old missed Buffalo's last two games with a lingering hamstring injury, so it will still be worth monitoring his status heading into next week's contest versus the Chiefs.