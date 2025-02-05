Phillips finished with five tackles (four solo) and an interception in seven regular-season games with the Bills in 2024.
The defensive tackle signed with Buffalo after getting released by Dallas in November, and he assisted on one tackle in two games with the Cowboys as well. Phillips played on at least 17 percent of the defensive snaps in six of his seven regular-season games with the Bills and in all three of the team's playoff games, making three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the postseason. The second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015 will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he last signed a multiyear deal in 2020.
