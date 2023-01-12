Phillips (shoulder) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Phillips has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Week 12 win over New England, keeping him sidelined until Week 16 versus Chicago. The 30-year-old has now logged back-to-back DNPs during the first week of playoff prep, leaving with just one more opportunity to increase his practice activity before Sunday's wild-card matchup against Miami. Expect Phillips to retain a prominent role alongside defensive tackle Ed Oliver when healthy.