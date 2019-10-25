Phillips logged two tackles and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Phillips has stepped up his game in the absence of teammate Harrison Phillips, who's out for the season with a knee injury, with the former now providing almost all the sub reps behind starters Star Lotulelei and first-round rookie Ed Oliver. In fact, Phillips outsnapped both of them in Week 7 in what was a tight game, with 40 snaps going to Phillips, 35 to Oliver and 29 to Lotulelei. Phillips is up to 12 tackles, 4.0 sacks (three came in one game) and the forced fumble for the season.

