Phillips notched two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Dolphins.

The Bills afforded rookie Ed Oliver a chance to take over as a starter over the first few games, but Phillips has manned the role since the Week 6 bye. The 27-year-old defensive tackle has produced well, as he's generated seven sacks through 10 contests, exceeding his total from the previous 60 games combined.

