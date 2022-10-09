Phillips (hamstring) is active Week 5 against the Steelers.
Phillips has been sidelined in back-to-back weeks with a hamstring injury, but a return practice on a limited basis this week will ultimately pave the way for his return to the defensive line rotation. Fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) is also returning this week, bolstering the depth of an already-strong position group.
