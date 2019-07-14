Bills' Jordan Phillips: Tops depth chart, for now
Phillips is current listed atop the depth chart at one of the defensive tackle spots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It's only a matter of time before No. 9 overall pick Ed Oliver takes over the role, but for now the energetic Phillips -- who posted 12 tackles and no sacks in 12 games for Buffalo after being dumped by Miami last season -- will keep the seat warm. At least this shows Phillips would have a chance to start should anything happen to Oliver or if he's slow to develop the pro game, but make no mistake -- the Bills don't plan to have the rookie watch and learn from the bench.
