Bills' Jordan Phillips: Will remain out Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Phillips injured his ankle Week 15 against New England and missed last Sunday's win over the Browns. He's now slated to sit out a second straight contest as the Bills remain in the hunt for the top slot in the AFC East. T.J. Sanders could see more defensive snaps in Phillips' absence, especially if DaQuan Jones (calf) can't play.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: DNP to open Week 17 prep•
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Already ruled out for Week 16•
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Hurts ankle against Patriots•
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Inks deal with Bills•
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Sees some action in limited role•
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Joining Bills•