Phillips (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips injured his ankle Week 15 against New England and missed last Sunday's win over the Browns. He's now slated to sit out a second straight contest as the Bills remain in the hunt for the top slot in the AFC East. T.J. Sanders could see more defensive snaps in Phillips' absence, especially if DaQuan Jones (calf) can't play.