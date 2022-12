Phillips (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Dolphins, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips suffered the injury Week 13 against the Patriots and missed Week 14 against the Jets. He'll now miss his second consecutive game with the injury. His absence takes on greater importance as Ed Oliver continues to nurse a pectoral injury that has him currently questionable for Saturday's game with the Jets, which could leave Buffalo without two of their top interior lineman.