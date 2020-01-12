Phillips, who registered a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019, will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Beginning the season as a depth piece on a talented defensive line, no one saw Phillips leading the team in sacks for the season, but he did just that with the out-of-nowhere 9.5, more than all of his four previous NFL seasons combined. Phillips won't come as cheap as the one-year, $4.5 million he signed with the Bills last March, so the team will need to make a decision whether it wants to pony up on a longer-term deal. It helps that the Bills have tons of cap money if they want to make a play to keep him in the fold, but with 2019 first-rounder Ed Oliver being a long-term lock at defensive tackle, some bigger need team could come along for a price the Bills are unwilling to pay.