Poyer is not participating in this week's OTA practices, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer is believed to be unhappy with his contract situation, especially after some of the team's other key players have gotten theirs reworked in recent times. The Bills have to be incredibly happy with what the safety brings to the defense -- he's only missed one game and posted 93 or more tackles in all of his five seasons with the team -- but at some point the Bills have to pick and choose with how they spend their money as they get tighter to the cap.