Poyer posted 11 tackles while playing all 57 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Poyer has a shot at his first 100-tackle season if he can get just 16 more in his last two games, excellent production for a safety. He sits eighth among all safeties in IDP scoring of one point per tackle, three for a sack and five for an interception. He should be his usual busy self as the Bills finish up their schedule with two divisional games, Sunday at New England and home against Miami in Week 17.

