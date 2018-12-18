Bills' Jordan Poyer: Big IDP game in Week 15
Poyer posted 11 tackles while playing all 57 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Poyer has a shot at his first 100-tackle season if he can get just 16 more in his last two games, excellent production for a safety. He sits eighth among all safeties in IDP scoring of one point per tackle, three for a sack and five for an interception. He should be his usual busy self as the Bills finish up their schedule with two divisional games, Sunday at New England and home against Miami in Week 17.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Grabs interception in win•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Logs sack in blowout•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plays every defensive snap•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Second interception of season•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Grabs interception in loss•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Breaks out in first Bills campaign•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...