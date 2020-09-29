Poyer posted 14 tackles during Sunday's win over the Rams.
The Los Angeles offense really got going in the second half and Poyer ended up getting in on much of the action. The eighth-year safety remains a top IDP among defensive backs, with 26 tackles, 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble through three games. Poyer also almost never leaves the field, playing 95 percent or more of the defensive snaps in every game since the start of last season, save for a Week 17 finale against the Jets when the Bills were resting starters.