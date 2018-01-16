Bills' Jordan Poyer: Breaks out in first Bills campaign
Poyer posted career highs across the board in 2017, his first season in Buffalo, with 95 tackles, two sacks, 13 passes defensed, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Now that's some serious production the Bills (and IDP owners) received after signing Poyer as a free agent following three seasons from Cleveland. His numbers put him second among all safeties in IDP production, and with Poyer locked into a starting spot with the same defense and same coaching staff next season, he'll be a high pick when defensive players start getting selected.
