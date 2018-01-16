Poyer posted career highs across the board in 2017, his first season in Buffalo, with 95 tackles, two sacks, 13 passes defensed, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Now that's some serious production the Bills (and IDP owners) received after signing Poyer as a free agent following three seasons from Cleveland. His numbers put him second among all safeties in IDP production, and with Poyer locked into a starting spot with the same defense and same coaching staff next season, he'll be a high pick when defensive players start getting selected.