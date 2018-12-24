Bills' Jordan Poyer: Busy day in loss
Poyer had seven tackles (four solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Poyer has strung together back-to-back quality efforts as he reached 11 tackles last week against the Lions. The 27-year-old has 91 tackles (66 solo), four interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble as the Bills' starting free safety this year.
