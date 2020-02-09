Bills' Jordan Poyer: Career-best production
Poyer ranked second on the Bills in tackles in 2019 with a career-high 107 stops, while also adding one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
If you're looking for IDP consistency, Poyer is your man, as he's posted 95-plus tackles in all three of his seasons as a Bill, ranking in the top 10 among safeties each time while only missing one game across those three campaigns. With most of the defense returning for 2020, namely his backcourt mate Micah Hyde, Poyer should once again be way up there by the end of the next campaign. The veteran finished seventh among safeties in standard IDP scoring in 2019.
