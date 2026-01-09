Bills' Jordan Poyer: Cleared for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poyer (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Jaguars.
Poyer upgraded to full practice participation Friday after being listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday. He's ready to return for his first game action since Week 16. The starting strong safety produced 70 tackles (31 solo) and had one interception among his three passes defensed across 10 regular-season appearances.