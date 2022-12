Poyer recorded five tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Thursday's 24-10 win over the Patriots.

Poyer continues to handle an every-down role for Buffalo this season, and he's now up to 41 tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions across eight games played during the 2022-23 campaign. The 31-year-old is now slated for some extra time off to prepare for the Week 14 matchup versus the Jets.