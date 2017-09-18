Bills' Jordan Poyer: Continued production
Poyer was all over the box score in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, posting a team-leading 11 tackles, a sack and three passes defensed.
That's Poyer's second straight week with a sack, and he now has 14 stops on the season to go with five passes defensed and an interception. Barring injury, he won't leave the field as Buffalo's free safety and should continue to put up IDP-worthy numbers. His first year in the Bills' defense seems to be suiting his style of play well.
