Poyer (hamstring) logged 70 total tackles (31 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 10 regular-season games in 2025.

The 34-year-old safety from Oregon State began the season on Buffalo's practice squad, but a season-ending injury to Taylor Rapp (knee) allowed Poyer to play a larger defensive role. After returning to the starting lineup in the Week 8 matchup against the Panthers, Poyer emerged as one of the Bills' top tacklers, finishing with the second-most stops on the team. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he could return to Buffalo as a reliable depth option if injuries impact the secondary again in 2026.