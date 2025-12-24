Bills' Jordan Poyer: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poyer (hamstring) was a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
The veteran from Oregon State was deemed day-to-day with a hamstring issue following the Week 16 win over the Browns, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. Poyer has been an integral part of Buffalo's secondary this season, recording 70 total tackles and three passes defensed, including an interception, over 10 appearances. If he's sidelined for the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles, Jordan Hancock will likely operate as the Bills' top strong safety.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Day-to-day with hamstring issue•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Six tackles in loss to Houston•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Notches 15 stops vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Signed to active roster•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Returns to practice squad•