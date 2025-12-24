Poyer (hamstring) was a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

The veteran from Oregon State was deemed day-to-day with a hamstring issue following the Week 16 win over the Browns, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. Poyer has been an integral part of Buffalo's secondary this season, recording 70 total tackles and three passes defensed, including an interception, over 10 appearances. If he's sidelined for the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles, Jordan Hancock will likely operate as the Bills' top strong safety.