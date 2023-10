Poyer had eight tackles (three solo) and two pass deflections in Thursday's 24-18 win over the Buccaneers.

Poyer tied with Terrel Bernard for the most tackles in Thursday's game, and the former is second behind the latter in total tackles on the year with 42. Poyer is on pace to surpass his total tackles mark of 63 last year and could crack 100-plus tackles for the first time since 2020. He'll look to add to his numbers in Week 9 against the Bengals.