Poyer made 12 tackles (11 solo) and recovered a fumble he forced in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

This is the second straight week that Poyer recorded a turnover, as he posted an interception in Week 2's game versus the Giants. Poyer has played every defensive snap this season, recording 23 tackles through three contests. The 28-year-old is an excellent IDP asset, and he provides a solid floor with a high tackle count.

