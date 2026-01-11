Poyer is questionable to return to Sunday's wild-card matchup versus the Jaguars with a hamstring injury.

Poyer recorded two tackles before exiting during the first half. The 34-year-old missed the final two games of the regular season with a hamstring issue, but he was not listed with an injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card game. With Poyer out for the time being, Cam Lewis and/or Sam Franklin will likely see increased playing time.