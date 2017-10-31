Bills' Jordan Poyer: Expects to play Thursday
Poyer (knee) indicated he expects to play in Thursday's night's game against the Jets, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Poyer was limited in his participation during Monday's walkthrough following his first absence of the season in the Bills' Week 8 victory over the Raiders. While his optimism is encouraging, until he logs a full practices his status for Thursday is still seemingly up in the air.
