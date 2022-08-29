Poyer (elbow) said Monday that as long as there are no setbacks, he expects to play Week 1 against the Rams, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games. However, the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection has returned to non-contact practices and appears to be close to game action. He'll have 11 days to shed the non-contact jersey before the Bills kick off the season Sept. 8 on Thursday Night Football against the Rams.