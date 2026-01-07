Poyer (hamstring) says that he feels ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Poyer was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so his optimistic words and feelings seem to be reflected in his on-field performances. A reunion with Cole Bishop in the secondary would re-ignite a safety tandem that helped turn the Bills into one of the most dominant pass defenses in the latter half of the 2025 season.