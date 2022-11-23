Poyer, who returned Sunday following a two-game absence due to an elbow injury, recorded five total tackles and one pass defensed in the win over the Browns.

The key takeaway here is that the starting safety played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, so he should be good to use in IDP leagues as normal. Poyer started the season off on fire with four interceptions over the first four weeks of the campaign, but he's yet to pick off an opposing quarterback since. He could be a decent play this week against a Lions team that might be playing from behind.