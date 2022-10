Poyer, who missed last week's win over the Steelers due to injured ribs, returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills easily got past the Steelers without Poyer and a handful of other key players, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a whole different ballgame. Having the NFL's interception leader back in the fold would certainly be helpful in trying to slow down the league's leading scoring offense.