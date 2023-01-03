Poyer (knee) has been deemed active ahead of Monday Night Football versus Cincinnati, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer was already expected to play despite being considered questionable due to a persistent knee injury. The 31-year-old has only been available for 11 games so far this season, though he is still a key piece of Buffalo's secondary when healthy. His availability could be a significant factor against the Bengals' star-studded passing attack led by quarterback Joe Burrow.