Poyer recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 22-0 loss to Green Bay.

While Sunday was a rough showing for Buffalo overall, Poyer played well. His interception was made more impressive by the fact that it was the first Aaron Rodgers' has thrown on the season. Poyer will look to stifle a Titans' offense in Week 5 that is coming off of a walk-off overtime touchdown against the Eagles.