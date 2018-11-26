Poyer recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Poyer's 10 tackles led the team in Week 12. He's now up to three interceptions and 62 tackles on the year. His numbers have dropped a bit from last year but he's still been a consistent, quality player for Buffalo. Poyer and the Bills will look to maintain their win streak through Sunday's Week 13 matchup with Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories