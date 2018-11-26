Bills' Jordan Poyer: Grabs interception in win
Poyer recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Poyer's 10 tackles led the team in Week 12. He's now up to three interceptions and 62 tackles on the year. His numbers have dropped a bit from last year but he's still been a consistent, quality player for Buffalo. Poyer and the Bills will look to maintain their win streak through Sunday's Week 13 matchup with Miami.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12