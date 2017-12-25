Poyer had six tackles (two solo) and an interception return for a touchdown in Sunday's 37-16 loss to New England.

Poyer made a diving play on a Tom Brady ball deep in Patriots territory and then got up untouched and took it to the house for his first score of the season. He'll remain a top safety in IDP formats Week 17 against Miami.

