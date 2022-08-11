Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Poyer (hyperextended elbow) is "trending in the right direction" but did not provide a target date for his return, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

It would seem highly doubtful that Poyer will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Colts, though the injury does not sound too long term in nature and Poyer still has plenty of time to be ready for Week 1, though we'll note that's three days earlier in Buffalo's case, as the Bills kick off the season on Thursday Night Football against the Rams.