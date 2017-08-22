Bills' Jordan Poyer: Healthy camp
Poyer, who missed most of the 2016 campaign due to a lacerated kidney, has been healthy and productive throughout training camp and the preseason, Canio Manasco of the Bills' official site reports. "He's been flying under the radar, his role on this defense is vital," said coach McDermott. "He communicates well back there for us, he's one the quarterbacks along with Micah [Hyde], the defense and the secondary...Love the way he plays, love his brand of football; Works extremely hard, and really personifies what we're about - With the hard work, with the toughness, he puts the team first. All those characteristics are what we're about."
Poyer is a no-doubt starter at free safety in a completely revamped secondary. The former Eagle and Brown did put up 39 tackles in just six games last season, though his ball-hawking has never really showed up as a pro (two picks in 48 NFL games). He's in line to have his most productive season yet if he can stay on the field for all 16 games.
