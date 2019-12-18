Play

Poyer tallied three tackles (two solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Steelers.

Poyer finished the contest with lower tackle totals than normal, but made an impact in other areas of the game with a pick, one of four on the night for the Bills, and a fumble recovery. He played every defensive snap for Buffalo and should continue to have a presence in the box score.

