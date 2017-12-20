Poyer recorded six tackles (four solo), two pass defensed and one interception in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Poyer tied a season-high with 75 defensive snaps Sunday and recorded his first interception since Week 5. He now has 87 tackles (61 solo) through 13 games this season, which is easily a career-high. He'll look to add to his season-total Sunday against the Patriots.

