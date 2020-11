Poyer posted 10 tackles (seven solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

With a third double-digit tackling performance in four weeks, Poyer now ranks seventh in the league with 79 total tackles and second with 60 solo tackles. The 29-year-old safety is on track to shatter last year's career high of 107 stops, and his consistent floor makes him a premiere IDP asset.