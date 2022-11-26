Poyer recorded 10 tackles in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.
Poyer tallied his first double-digit tackle game of the campaign and also led the Bills in stops. He now has 15 tackles and two passes defended across a pair of contests since returning from an elbow injury. For the season, Poyer has tallied 36 total tackles with seven passes defended and four interceptions in seven games.
