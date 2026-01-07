default-cbs-image
Poyer (hamstring) will be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer closed out the regular season with back-to-back absences due to a hamstring injury, but Buffalo will hope to have the starting safety back in action for Sunday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Jacksonville. Cam Lewis will figure to handle an expanded role on defense versus the Jaguars in the event that Poyer can't go.

