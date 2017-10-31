Bills' Jordan Poyer: Listed as limited
Although the Bills only had a walkthrough Monday, Poyer (knee) was listed as a limited participant had it been a full practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills somehow easily got past the Raiders without several regular Sunday -- two of them being starters in their secondary -- but they could really use Poyer back in the lineup with some of the NFL's best quarterbacks coming up on the schedule. Since Poyer was nearly able to rally for Week 8, there's a decent chance he'll play this week even though the Bills have a short turnaround, facing the Jets on Thursday Night Football.
