Poyer recorded six tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.

Poyer's sack was his first of the season and the fourth of his career. His six tackles were also his most since Week 4. Buffalo's big win was a bit of a surprise but they'll look to maintain the positive momentum as long as they can. Looking ahead, Poyer and the Bills will take on the Jaguars in Week 11.

